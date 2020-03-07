New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Flushing Financial worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

