New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Gladstone Commercial worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.24 million, a PE ratio of -121.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

