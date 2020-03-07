Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Benefitfocus worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $379.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

