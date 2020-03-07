DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.59.

DXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

