Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 168,327 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Teekay Tankers worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at $105,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 21.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 210,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 295,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TNK opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $491.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

