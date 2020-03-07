New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 111,128 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,128 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,986,000 after purchasing an additional 158,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 153,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $82,836.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

