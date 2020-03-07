Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $653,665. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.88 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $500.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.