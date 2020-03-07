Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares in the company, valued at $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.