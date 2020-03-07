Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Weis Markets worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 9.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMK opened at $38.15 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

