New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,800 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Whiting Petroleum worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,296,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 94,835 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 929,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 295,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

WLL stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $122.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.69.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

