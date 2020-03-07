Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5,492.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 626,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 615,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

PACB stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,099. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

