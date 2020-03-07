Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $134.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.30. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

