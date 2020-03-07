New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,200 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 150.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

