Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 23,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

