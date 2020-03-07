New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,891 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Sterling Construction worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $403.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

