New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 63,377 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,377 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $434.86 million, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

