New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,369 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Jack Kaye sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $50,133.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,847.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,347 shares of company stock worth $8,082,723 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

