New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,400 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Simulations Plus worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $35.68 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.50 million, a PE ratio of 71.36 and a beta of -0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

