Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3,405.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $658.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.