Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verso were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 107.4% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 203.6% in the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 297,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

NYSE:VRS opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $554.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.88. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.