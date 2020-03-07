New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 850 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Village Super Market worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 861.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 157,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 141,355 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.51. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.32%.

VLGEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

