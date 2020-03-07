New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,200 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 341,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

