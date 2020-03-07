New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

Shares of CRMT opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

About America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

