Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Astronics were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 711,435 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 342,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,436 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 123,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.