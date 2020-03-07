MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of MBIA worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBI opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $607.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.15. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

