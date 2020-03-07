New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of The Providence Service worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRSC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in The Providence Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in The Providence Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in The Providence Service by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.53 million, a PE ratio of -167.64 and a beta of 0.69. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The Providence Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

