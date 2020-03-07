New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,400 Shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of NVE worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVE by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVE by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NVE during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVE by 53.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC opened at $61.43 on Friday. NVE Corp has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.47.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

In other NVE news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at $217,248.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,629 shares of company stock worth $342,004. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

