New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,300 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,928.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFBK opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.