Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Anika Therapeutics worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 49,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.41 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $612.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

