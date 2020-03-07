New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 11,600 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Heritage Commerce worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 12,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

