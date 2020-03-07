New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in PQ Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PQ Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PQ Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PQ Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.