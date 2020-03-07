New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 11,300 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kadmon by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kadmon by 980.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 217,756 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

