Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Revance Therapeutics worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 93,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.07. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RVNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.