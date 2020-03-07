New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $652.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

