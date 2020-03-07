New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,000 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 836.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 2,266.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dillard’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

NYSE DDS opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

