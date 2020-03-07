New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,200 Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dermira were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Dermira by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 1,068,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dermira by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Dermira by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 250,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dermira by 747.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 360,852 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Dermira by 12.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald acquired 40,926,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. Dermira Inc has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

DERM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

