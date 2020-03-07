New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,012 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Peoples Bancorp worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

