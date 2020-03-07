Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

HALL stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $175.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

