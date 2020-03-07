New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $168,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 225,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCKT opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

