Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 42.2% Higher

Shares of Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB) traded up 42.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, 1,327,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 330% from the average session volume of 308,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 million and a PE ratio of -42.22.

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

