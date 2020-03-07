Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY) traded down 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, 173,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 158,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Aston Bay Company Profile (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

