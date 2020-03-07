Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Trading Up 12.7%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR)’s stock price was up 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.69, approximately 93,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 34,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $367.58 million and a PE ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.46.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

