Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.71

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €15.71 ($18.27) and last traded at €16.18 ($18.81), with a volume of 439136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €18.34 ($21.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JUN3 shares. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.27 ($28.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

