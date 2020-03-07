Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.38

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Linx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linx to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Linx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Linx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linx by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linx by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 105,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

