Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.90

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.90 ($23.14) and last traded at €20.00 ($23.26), with a volume of 154492 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.22 ($24.67).

Several analysts have commented on JEN shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.21 ($32.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

