Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.08

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $495.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $1,909,629. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Retail Value by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 33.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Retail Value by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Retail Value by 3.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

