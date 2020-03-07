ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.98

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €25.98 ($30.21) and last traded at €26.34 ($30.63), with a volume of 107040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €26.24 ($30.51).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADJ. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.03 ($46.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

