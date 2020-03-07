Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Trading Down 30.9%

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) fell 30.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.69 and last traded at C$20.25, 1,226,592 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 771% from the average session volume of 140,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.31.

TOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

