Comerica Bank Sells 3,802 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,087,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $65.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

