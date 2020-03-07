Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 67,914 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $27.26 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

